Pacers Drop Epic Video Using Viral Song, Tyrese Haliburton
Two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is riding high after his 50-32 club lambasted the 48-34 Milwaukee Bucks in pretty much all facets during Game 1 of their ongoing first-round playoff series Saturday.
Indiana ultimately finished with a 117-98 victory, but led by as many as 28 points in a borderline end-to-end victory (Milwaukee briefly led, 8-7, at the start of the game).
Three-time All-Star Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam led all Pacers scorers with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting (3-of-5 from long range) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, plus seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Haliburton notched a 10-point, 12-assist double-double, plus seven boards and a +27 plus-minus.
Indiana's 3-point shooting, speed and athletic advantage paid off in a huge way during the first contest of the series.
Ahead of Game 2, the Pacers celebrated Haliburton's excellence by incorporating a montage of his superlative play into video footage of him singing along to rapper Rob49's new cut "WTHELLY," which features a shoutout to the 25-year-old rising star guard.
Indiana is hoping for an encore on Tuesday, when Game 2 tips off at 7 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com writes, the team is very aware that the Bucks are going to try to level up themselves following a miserable Game 1 performance.
Milwaukee is already going to look pretty different, as nine-time All-Star starting point guard Damian Lillard has been given the green light to return from a monthlong absence, due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.
"We expect them to throw a big punch in Game 2," Haliburton said. "We've got to be prepared for it."
The Pacers had just five turnovers and matched Milwaukee's free throw output, both ominous signs for the Bucks. Milwaukee could potentially attempt a zone defense to combat all of Indiana's sharpshooting.
"You're putting a first-ballot Hall of Famer into the lineup," Carlisle said regarding a potential Lillard comeback in Game 2 — he had been expected to return for Game 2 or Game 3 before the announcement was made official on Tuesday morning.
As Hotchkiss notes, swingman Andrew Nembhard will likely draw the primary defensive assignment on covering Lillard.
"We know Game 2's going to be a lot harder than Game 1," Indiana center Myles Turner said. "Obviously it feels good to get the first one out the way, but the series is just getting started. Game 1 you get your baseline, you make adjustments from there, and then the real fun begins."
Carlisle indicated that Indiana will be leaning on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse faithful to help carry them a bit.
"Our fans were great in Game 1," Carlisle said. "We've got to do our job to make the building even louder for Game 2, knowing the level of challenge that's going to be there."
