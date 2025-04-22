Tyrese Haliburton Credits Pacers Fans For Making Bucks Uncomfortable
The Indiana Pacers were one of the best teams in the playoffs last season when it came to playing at home. In fact, they didn't lose in Indy until the Eastern Conference Finals.
They feel very comfortable playing at home. They believe that they can beat any team they face at home because of the juice that the fans give them in their building.
In Game 1, that certainly proved true. The Pacers crushed the Bucks in the opening series at home thanks to the energy that the fans were able to provide them.
Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton gets a lot of energy from the hometown fans. He loves playing at Gainbrdige Fieldhouse in front of the Pacers fans.
Haliburton gave the Indiana Pacers fans some love following the blowout win over the Bucks. He gave them a lot of credit for making them feel uncomfortable.
"We knew that this series would come with a little extra juice from everybody, not just the players, the fans as well. You can feel that energy, from the minute, you know, we ran on the floor."
Indiana knows that the fans are a big advantage for them in this series, so they have to play the best that they can in the games that they get in Indy. It's why they fought so hard at the end of the season to land home-court advantage.
Haliburton didn't have his best shooting performance in Game 1, so he can still improve for Game 2. He is ready to put on a better offensive display in Game 2.
The Pacers are looking to keep the momentum going that they gathered in Game 1. Winning both games at home will go a long way toward winning the series and advancing to the second round.
Indiana is still one of the best teams in the league at home, even with Damian Lillard back for Game 2. They still feel like they can win this game and take at least one of the next two in Milwaukee.
