Pacers Exec Reveals Key Free Agent Signing Still 'On the Table'
The Indiana Pacers are trying to figure out the best way to enter next season with some depth at the point guard spot. Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire year with a torn Achilles tendon.
That means that Indiana has to find some more depth at that spot. Andrew Nembhard will shift to the starting point guard spot, and T.J. McConnell will still be the backup.
Indiana still needs a third-string point guard in case there are injuries to either one of those players. A Pacers executive talked about the possibility of the Pacers signing someone to fill that role.
The Indiana Pacers are open to signing another point guard
Pacers assistant GM Ted Wu spoke on Setting the Pace and gave some insight into what the Pacers are thinking in terms of signing another point guard.
"It's on the table. We're having constant conversations with our coaches about that. So much of the success of last year was having multiple ball-handlers on the court at the same time. It's a style of play discussion, and how we kind of want to make that worth it."
Wu lets everyone know that the Pacers are thinking about signing another guard if they think that fits their style of play. Right now, they don't have any experienced players who can fit that third-string role.
Quenton Jackson is the player in that role right now, and he has virtually no experience at the NBA level. If the Pacers want to make a deep run in the playoffs again, they might need someone with more experience.
The Pacers are open to all possibilities with the roster
Wu made it clear that they are still having discussions, but they have to see the value in making a signing like that in order to get rid of someone else on the current roster.
The Pacers had three season-ending injuries last year, and all were torn Achilles tendons. Indiana has to prepare for these injuries because they know what it's like to have them happen.
Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith also had injuries early on last season, so the Pacers have to be ready for that happening again, as well.
