Pacers Expect Rare Full Strength Roster Ahead of Grizzlies Matchup
The Indiana Pacers have had to deal with a ton of injuries this season. Quite frankly, it's a massive part of their story this year.
It started early when Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman both tore their Achilles tendons. Wiseman is no longer on the roster, having been traded away at the deadline.
Those weren't the only injuries they had early. Aaron Nesmith sprained his ankle just six games into the year and missed 35 games. He only got back into the starting lineup just right before the All-Star break.
Andrew Nembhard missed almost a month with knee tendonitis, too. Most recently, Myles Turner missed five games due to a cervical strain.
All of that is to say that there haven't been very many games where the Pacers have been completely healthy. Injuries have just followed them around.
Coming out of the All-Star break, that will finally change. Indiana is finally going to be fully healthy for the first time in months ahead of their matchup with the Grizzlies.
That means that Turner is good to go, which is huge. While Turner was out right before the break, Indiana's defense cratered.
Pascal Siakam has been able to stay completely healthy all season long and has been their most consistent player. It's why he was named an All-Star.
The Pacers are hoping that All-Star weekend gave Tyrese Haliburton the requisite amount of rest to get his hamstring feeling better. The hamstring issue that started last year is going to be a concern all year long.
Indiana is starting the second half of the season in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. That would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
That's about as high as they can hope to get. They likely won't catch the Knicks for the third spot since they are 5.5 games ahead of them.
The Pacers need Haliburton to play at a higher level. This season goes as far as he can take them. If he plays at an All-NBA level like he did to start last season, this team is a title contender.
If he doesn't, they might not make it out of the second round.
