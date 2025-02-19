Joel Embiid Claims He Would Rather Retire Than Join Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most steady franchises in the NBA for the last 30 years. They rarely have bottomed out and have hardly been in the draft lottery.
While they have yet to win an NBA championship, the Pacers are still usually competitive every season. Last year, they made the Eastern Conference Finals.
It takes a special kind of player to succeed in Indiana. While there are bars and nightclubs, there aren't nearly as many as there are in cities like Boston, New York, or L.A.
A lot of players who succeed in Indiana do so because they are more focused on basketball than nightlife. That's why Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of the Pacers have played so well together.
One of the best players in the league, when he's actually able to play, is Joel Embiid. He won an MVP a couple of years ago and is one of the best players in the world.
Embiid actually played on Team USA over the summer during the Olympics. While he was out there with Haliburton, Haliburton tried to recruit him to Indy. Embiid was not having it.
Embiid claims that he would rather retire than go to Indy. For a lot of Pacers fans, that's fine with them. At this point, Embiid is damaged goods.
Despite being one of the best players in the league, Embiid has never made a Conference Finals. His availability has also been a major problem.
In his career, Embiid has played in just 450 out of a possible 860 games, including games this year. That means he's barely played more than half of the possible games.
Pacers fans would be fine with Embiid never wanting to play in Indy. They wouldn't want him anyway. He's too unreliable to build a team around.
The extension he just signed makes things even worse. He has played in just 17 games this year, right after signing a three-year, $193 million deal.
The Pacers feel good about the team they have built right now. They know it takes a certain kind of player to succeed with them, and Embiid is not that player.
Embiid is averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game when he's actually been able to play this year.
