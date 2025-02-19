Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Officially Signs with New Network to Broadcast NBA Games
The Indiana Pacers would not be what they are today without Reggie Miller. He is the greatest player to ever play for the franchise for a number of reasons.
Miller led the franchise to their only NBA Finals appearance back in 2000. While they ended up losing to the Lakers, it was still a watershed moment for the franchise.
The people of Indiana love Miller not just for his play but for the fact that he played his entire 18-year NBA career with the Pacers. He never left, despite having numerous opportunities to do so.
Read more: Pacers G League Guard Shows Off Incredible Shooting Range During Practice
Since retiring after the 2005 season, Miller has called games for TNT. As he did in the NBA, he has stayed loyal to one place for his entire broadcasting career.
Now that TNT will no longer be broadcasting NBA games, Miller needed to find a new home. He has officially found one, and an announcement was recently made.
Miller will be calling games for NBC when the NBA starts broadcasting games there next season. They officially announced adding him to their lineup of analysts.
Since retiring, Miller has become one of the voices of the NBA. This deal with NBC assures that he will continue to do that.
Miller has proven to be one of the best analysts out there. He often gives insight on what it means to be a star player in certain situations and often uses his experience as a shooter to talk about the impact of the 3-pointer in today's game.
More Pacers news: Former Pacers Big Man Breaks Silence About Going Overseas
There is still a player in the league who Miller actually got to play against, and that's LeBron James. That's pretty wild, considering Miller retired 20 years ago.
The Pacers love playing games that Miller gets to call. Miller also loves calling those games. With this deal, they are hopeful to play a lot of games on NBC so that Miller can get to see the team.
NBC and Amazon are the two networks that are replacing TNT as an NBA partner. They will be broadcasting NBA games next season, along with ABC/ESPN.
In his career with the Pacers, Miller averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds, and three assists.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Has Single-Handedly Changed Defensive Approach This Season
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Offers Major Injury Update on Myles Turner
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.