Why Keeping Jahlil Okafor Could Benefit the Pacers’ Playoff Push
The Indiana Pacers made the somewhat surprising decision to sign Jahlil Okafor right before the All-Star break. He is who they decided to use their final roster spot on once they traded away James Wiseman.
Okafor was brought up from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants to give them more depth at the center position after Myles Turner hurt his neck. Thomas Bryant was the only other healthy center on the roster.
Initially, they were going to sign Alex Len once he was bought out by the Kings. He reversed course and signed with the Lakers instead, meaning the Pacers still needed a center.
Turner is good to go after missing the last few games before the break. That means that Okafor's chances of seeing any meaningful playing time are low.
Still, Turner has had injury problems in the past. Okafor is currently on a 10-day contract that expires after the game on Thursday.
Okafor's comeback story to the NBA has been nice, and it might continue. There's reason to believe that the Pacers will keep Okafor on the roster for the rest of the season due to durability concerns with Turner.
The Pacers need a third center on the roster in case either Turner or Bryant goes down. In that scenario, Okafor likely wouldn't see much playing time.
They would have Siakam play a lot of center, as they did when Turner was out. The only chance Okafor gets actual meaningful minutes is if both of them were to go down.
The Pacers could still benefit from keeping Okafor in the playoffs because it would just give them some piece of mind having a third center on the roster.
Okafor is someone who has worked hard to get back into the NBA after he had some work ethic concerns early in his NBA career. Now, he's not taking anything for granted.
Of course, Indiana is hoping that they don't need to have him play real minutes in the playoffs. If they do, they likely won't be advancing very far in the playoffs.
While he was in the G League, Okafor averaged 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
