Pacers Fans Epically Troll Knicks Fans With Insane Parking Lot Price
The Indiana Pacers dropped their first game of what has been an epic Eastern Conference Finals series. Indiana was unable to hang on to their 20-point lead on Sunday and saw it dissipate at the hands of their bitter rivals, the New York Knicks.
More Pacers news: Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Cleared to Attend Pacers-Knicks Game 4
The Pacers are still up 2-1 in the series and will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Tuesday. While the game itself was one worth talking about, the Pacers especially trolled Knicks fans ahead of the contest.
Parking is expensive nowadays, no matter where you go, but the price was outrageous if you’re a Knicks fan going to Game 3 on the road. One parking lot was apparently charging Knicks fans $100 to park their car while Pacer fans were being charged only $20.
So much for Midwest hospitality, the people of Indiana have no mercy when it comes to the Knicks.
The Pacers had a great chance of going up 3-0 in the series, as they once held a 20-point lead and led for most of the game. The Knicks, however, as they’ve done all playoffs long, stormed back and finally got in the win column in this series.
Indiana will now look to flip the script and back get on the winning side of things in Game 4.
Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton broke down what he thinks went wrong.
“I have to watch film to give you a better answer, but it felt like the game was just, like, stuck there,” Haliburton said. “Which is a weird feeling. It felt like every time we scored, they scored. Every time we didn’t, we got a stop. We never were able to really pull away. I don’t really know the real answer. … (but) I felt the ball got stuck a little bit. I felt like a lot of our turnovers (eight of 12) happened in the second half. I just felt like we did a better job of valuing the ball in the first half.”
The Pacers got punched in the mouth, but as they’ve done all playoffs, they’ve done a great job of punching back.
More Pacers news: Tyrese Haliburton Keeps it Real on Why Pacers Collapsed in Game 3
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Reveals Major Update on Ankle Injury
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.