Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Cleared to Attend Pacers-Knicks Game 4

Ricardo Klein

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles downcourt during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Tyrese Haliburton’s dad, John Haliburton, is cleared to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday. 

ESPN’s Shams Charania shared the news via X. 

“Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, will be allowed to attend Pacers home games in a suite beginning with Tuesday's pivotal Game 4 against the Knicks, sources tell ESPN. John Haliburton missed eight games following a confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo on April 29,” wrote Charania. 

John Haliburton has been prohibited from attending both home and away games following an incident on April 29 involving Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The situation unfolded when Haliburton approached Antetokounmpo during the game, waving a towel and shouting profanities in what was described as a “disrespectful” manner.

The two came face-to-face before being separated by Bucks players and team security. Despite the heated exchange, Antetokounmpo downplayed the altercation in his postgame press conference, stating that he and Haliburton were “in a good place.”

After the game, John shared his apology to Antetokounmpo on social media, saying  "I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

The ban has been lifted after this altercation with Antetokounmpo. However, John will be in a suite and not courtside like he was in Game 5 of the first round, as he was the last time he attended a game in person. 

Although John will be able to attend Game 4, he will still remain away from Pacers' road games. 

The Pacers dropped their first game of the conference finals on Sunday. They held a 20-point lead at one point in the game, but as the New York Knicks have done all postseason long, they roared back and are now on the board in the series. 

Indiana has only three losses this postseason, all coming in Game 3. 

Game 4 will be on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

