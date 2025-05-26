Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Reveals Major Update on Ankle Injury
The Indiana Pacers dropped Game 3 to the New York Knicks despite holding a 20-point lead at one point. Indiana allowed New York to come back in the second half of the game, and ultimately, they couldn't hold on.
The Pacers now have a 2-1 series lead over the Knicks in the series, and they will get another chance to add to that in Game 4. But one key storyline from Game 3 was forward Aaron Nesmith rolling his ankle during the third quarter.
Nesmith rolled his right ankle and was forced to exit the game for a short time. The forward did return to the game, but was clearly limited.
After the game, he provided a big injury update on everything.
“I was just testing to make sure I could push off and go,” Nesmith said of preparing for his return. “I went back in and tried my best. We have to play for the full 48 minutes. We didn’t do that tonight.”
When asked about his availability for Game 4, Nesmith simply said that he would see how things went.
“See what (the ankle) looks like tomorrow” in preparation for Tuesday’s Game 4 at home. “I’ll take care of myself, do rehab and get ready to do it again,” he said.
Losing Nesmith did have a major impact on the game as he was the primary defender on Knicks star Jalen Brunson, holding him to 4-for-14 shooting through three quarters. But even with him off the floor, Brunson wasn't the one to take over the game.
Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns took over in the fourth quarter and helped New York get the win. Indiana just couldn't stop him in the final frame, and it ended up costing them down the stretch.
The Pacers will hope for the best with Nesmith going forward and look to play better in Game 4. Luckily for them, Game 4 will be played at home, offering them a decent chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
