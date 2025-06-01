Pacers Forward Exits Game 6 With Gruesome Injury
During the start of the fourth quarter in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, an Indiana Pacers forward landed on his ankle and headed to the locker room.
Reserve wing Jarace Walker, while fighting for a rebound, turned his ankle and landed on it, the bone completely touching the ground.
Walker could not get up after landing on his ankle, crawling to the baseline to get out of the action before Indiana ended up calling a timeout.
Now, per Underdog NBA, Walker's return is questionable after he was helped into the locker room by Pacers staff.
With or without Walker, Indiana is looking to close out the opposition and punch its ticket to the NBA Finals on Saturday night.
The Pacers currently lead the New York Knicks 3-2 in the ongoing best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals, and are ahead by double digits in the contest's fourth quarter.
The winner of this series will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who already finished off the Minnesota Timberwolves in a five-game Western Conference Finals series.
More Indiana Pacers News:
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Sends Major Promise to Knicks Before Game 6
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Talks Major Challenges Knicks Present
Gilbert Arenas Takes Major Shot at Pacers Star Amid Playoffs
Pacers vs Knicks Playoff History: Who Has the Upper Hand?
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.