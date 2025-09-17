Pacers Forward Provides Update on Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman Achilles Recoveries
The Indiana Pacers were devastated by injuries early in the 2024-25 season. They had Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith dealing with injuries, and they weren't the worst injuries Indiana had to deal with.
Both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman tore their Achilles tendons early in the year. Wiseman did it during the first game he played, doing it just five minutes into the action. Jackson tore his in game number five.
With the Pacers getting ready to start training camp, the Pacers are hoping to have both guys healthy. Teammate Obi Toppin gave an update on their health.
While speaking to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star at his offseason basketball camp, Toppin gave an update on how each of them is doing as training camp gets closer to starting.
"We had Isaiah and James here last year, so they understand the system. They've been around it for so long," Toppin said. "Isaiah and James both look good. I've been watching them work out as well. Those guys look really good. I can't wait for the season."
Toppin thinks that both centers look good at this point, which is all the Pacers can hope for. They each are going to have some rust once they actually step out onto the court.
With Myles Turner no longer in Indiana, the Pacers need both Wiseman and Jackson to be healthy and ready to go. They will each have a shot to earn the starting job.
The Pacers need to have a healthy frontcourt without Myles Turner on the roster
Center is the biggest question that the Pacers have in the starting lineup heading into the season. It will be something that fans are keeping an eye on.
Indiana needs both Jackson and Wiseman healthy throughout the season in order to make the playoffs. Jay Huff will also battle for minutes, but none of these three guys are solid starters right now.
Toppin likes what Jackson and Wiseman are able to do at this point in their recoveries. As long as they have made a full recovery, the Pacers are happy with what those guys bring to the table.
