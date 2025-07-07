Pacers Get Brutal Grade for NBA Offseason Work Thus Far
Ever since Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Pacers have struggled to recuperate.
Indiana lost what could have been their first NBA title in franchise history to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, they failed to re-sign center Myles Turner after stating keeping him on the team was their biggest priority. To make matters worse, the Pacers have yet to make any moves to overcome the loss of both Turner and Haliburton.
As a result of their lack of productivity, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz gave the Pacers’ offseason an “F” grade. He added that their 2025 NBA Finals run “is looking more and more like a fun story rather than a sustainable future."
Losing Turner to free agency was the biggest reason Swartz graded the Pacers’ offseason so poorly. Indiana got nothing in exchange for Turner except a massive hole in their starting lineup.
After Swartz graded the Pacers’ offseason, Indiana traded for Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff. The Grizzlies received one second-round pick and one second-round pick swap, per ESPN’s Sham Charania.
Huff averaged 6.9 points, two rebounds, 0.6 assists and a career-high 0.9 blocks through 64 games last season. He will be a solid replacement for Turner and will join Tony Bradley and Isaiah Jackson in the group of centers for the Pacers.
Indiana also drafted guard Kam Jones with the No. 38 pick and guard Taelon Peter with the No. 54 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
The Pacers reportedly offered Turner a three-year, $66 million deal to return next season. But that offer was blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks’ four-year, $107 million offer for the 29-year-old.
Swartz said it would have been justified to let Turner go if he was offered a more lucrative contract that paid $30 million to $35 million annually. The Bucks are set to pay Turner less than $27 million a year, so Swartz thinks the Pacers should have fought harder for the seven-season veteran.
Although Indiana has not had the best start to the offseason, the Pacers still have time turn things around before next season.
Pacers Slammed by NBA Insiders for Myles Turner Mistake
