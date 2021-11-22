Pacers Gets Back To Winning Ways Over Pelicans

The Indiana Pacers picked up their seventh win of the 2021-22 NBA season when they crushed the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94 on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

After the win, they improved to 7-11 in their first 18 games, while the Pelicans fell to 3-15.

"Overall I liked the way that we played," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "We played with better tempo, better pace, defended well, we kept them off the free throw line for the majority of the game, which was good. Obviously, a much needed win for us."

All-Star Domantas Sabonis led the way with 20 points, ten rebounds and six assists. Justin Holiday and Malcolm Brogdon combined to score 33 points.

The Pacers also held former All-Star Brandon Ingram to just 12 points.

On Monday night, they will play the Bulls in Chicago, who are coming off of a win over the New York Knicks and have a 12-5 record in their first 17 games.

