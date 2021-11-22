Pacers Gets Back To Winning Ways Over Pelicans
The Indiana Pacers picked up their seventh win of the 2021-22 NBA season when they crushed the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94 on Saturday night in Indianapolis.
After the win, they improved to 7-11 in their first 18 games, while the Pelicans fell to 3-15.
"Overall I liked the way that we played," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "We played with better tempo, better pace, defended well, we kept them off the free throw line for the majority of the game, which was good. Obviously, a much needed win for us."
All-Star Domantas Sabonis led the way with 20 points, ten rebounds and six assists. Justin Holiday and Malcolm Brogdon combined to score 33 points.
The Pacers also held former All-Star Brandon Ingram to just 12 points.
On Monday night, they will play the Bulls in Chicago, who are coming off of a win over the New York Knicks and have a 12-5 record in their first 17 games.
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.