Pacers Guard Lands on Injury Report Before Magic Matchup
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is listed on the injury report due to a knee issue.
Nembhard is listed as questionable for their match against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Pacers bear writer from the Indianapolis Star Dustin Dopirak shared the news via Twitter/X.
Nembhard was available for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. In 29 minutes, he scored 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field, along with three rebounds and three assists, in the 134-127 win.
There is a chance that Nemhard could be on the injury report for a while. It is unclear if this injury will keep him out of the rotation.
The Pacers also listed Aaron Nesmith on the injury report; however, he is ruled out due to an ankle injury. He was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot.
Nesmith suffered a sprained left ankle during the Pacers' loss to the Pelicans on Friday. It's unclear how long he'll wear a walking boot, but while he is sidelined, third-year guard Bennedict Mathurin will continue to be in the starting lineup.
Through six games this season, Nembhard has averaged 7.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.8 steals while shooting 41 percent from the field and 18 percent from three in 26 minutes per game.
Nembhard is in his third year in the NBA, all with the Pacers, and he played a vital role in leading the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. In the playoffs, he averaged 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the first postseason of his career. His shooting splits were .560/.483/.769.
The Canadian guard was a standout at the University of Gonzaga. In the Pacific Northwest, he made a name for himself: First-team All-WCC in 2022, Second-team All-WCC in 2021, WCC Sixth Man of the Year, and WCC tournament Most Outstanding Player.
The Pacers loved what they saw from Nembhard as they selected him with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Pacers are off to a sluggish start this season. They have a 3-4 record and are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Indiana will face the Orlando Magic for the second time this season.
They dropped the first game against the Magic on the road in a thriller, 119-115. They will look for revenge against their Eastern Conference counterpart, and it could be without Nembhard.
More Pacers: Were Pacers Overthinking Controversial Contract Extension Decision?