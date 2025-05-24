Pacers Guard Shades Knicks, Madison Square Garden After Game 2 Win
The Indiana Pacers have taken a 2-0 lead on the road for the second straight series. After taking a 2-0 lead against the number-one seed Cleveland Cavaliers, they won that series in just five games.
Against the New York Knicks, the Pacers have done the exact same thing. Now, they head to Indianapolis, only needing to win four of the next five games to advance to the NBA Finals.
It's clear that the Pacers were not afraid to play in Madison Square Garden. After they won Game 7 in the Garden last season, they got a ton of confidence.
Guard Andrew Nembhard made sure that everyone knew that the team wasn't scared of playing at MSG. Following the Game 2 victory, he told the media that the environment didn't faze them.
"I think the experience, I think, of being here last year. Playing at MSG doesn't feel as big as it did last year. I think we're a little more comfortable in the moment. Experience is the biggest teacher."
Indiana was able to use the experience of playing in Madison Square Garden last year to instill confidence in itself this season. The Pacers were not scared of the moment in either game.
The Knicks clearly were not able to use home-court advantage to their advantage in this series. Now, they find themselves in a massive hole against a very good team.
Indiana has shown that they are not afraid of playing anyone. They should be able to win at least one of these games at home, but they are thinking sweep.
The Pacers know that the Knicks are going to be a very desperate team in Game 3. They are going to get their absolute best shot, because losing that game will mean that the series is essentially over.
Rick Carlisle should have his team more prepared than they were in Game 3 against the Cavaliers when they got blown out at home. That is an unlikely result on Sunday.
Perhaps Sunday is the game when Nembhard breaks out and has a big game. A different player has stepped up in the first two games so far.
