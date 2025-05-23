Stan Van Gundy Points to How Pacers Have Shut Down Jalen Brunson
The Indiana Pacers were able to win Game 1 in spectacular fashion. It was a comeback of epic proportions and something that no one expected to happen.
That was despite the fact that the Knicks' best player had 43 points. Jalen Brunson was borderline unstoppable in this game, so it was an incredible performance from the Pacers to come back to win the game.
Brunson is going to be a tough cover for the Pacers throughout this entire series. It's hard for them to contain him because of his ability to get into the mid-post and make shots.
Even though the Pacers won Game 1, they are going to have to do a better job of stopping Brunson. Stan Van Gundy was still impressed with what the Pacers did, despite the scoring output he had.
"He’s gonna be good, but we’re just gonna wear on him. They don’t blitz him a lot and make him get off the ball like some teams do because, number one, you open yourself up to three-point shooting and to offensive rebounding by other teams. But I also think they want Brunson to keep probing on the dribble and make plays. Obviously (43) points (in Game 1). But I think they feel like, ‘Hey, we’re wearing on them.’ I think that’s what their defense is designed to do. They gave up 62 paint points to New York (in Game 1). They’re so extended and spread out. Forty free throw attempts. So you’re able to attack them, but again, I think it’s calculated on their part to wear you down.”
The Pacers have to figure out a way to keep Brunson from dictating everything in the game. They also have to win the non-Brunson minutes, something they failed to do in Game 1.
Game 2 is going to have a very desperate Knicks team in the Garden. They know that they can't lose both games at home if they expect to win this series and advance to the NBA Finals.
Keeping Brunson at bay is going to be the Pacers' biggest focus on the defensive end of the court.
