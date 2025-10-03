Pacers Sign Former Heat Guard Who Hasn't Played in a Few Years
The Indiana Pacers have just started training camp, coming off an appearance in the NBA Finals. Without their best player, Tyrese Haliburton, it's going to be very hard for them to make a repeat appearance.
That doesn't mean that they aren't going to try. They are signing several players to contracts to build competition for the roster in training camp, even if not all of them will make the roster on opening night.
Recently, the Pacers decided to sign someone who hasn't played in the NBA in three years and who had already started his coaching journey.
The Pacers Sign Kyle Guy to Exhibit 10 Contract
Indiana has decided to sign shooting guard and Indiana native Kyle Guy to an Exhibit 10 contract, three years after he last played in an NBA game with the Miami Heat.
Guy had seemingly moved on with his life, as he was on the coaching staff with the Nevada basketball program before signing this deal. Now, he will likely be playing in the G League with the Noblesville Boom.
Signing Guy to this contract is out of the blue. It doesn't make much sense when you look at it on paper. Guy has only played three seasons in the NBA, never playing more than 31 games.
He last played overseas in Europe in 2024, playing in the top league in Spain. Once that season was over, he announced that he was transitioning into the next phase of his life, which is coaching.
The Pacers Likely Won't Play Kyle Guy at All In The NBA
While an Exhibit 10 deal allows a player to play games for the NBA team they signed with, it's highly unlikely that Guy will see any minutes with the Pacers.
Guy isn't a point guard and has never been known to play good defense. The Pacers don't need another shooting guard on their NBA roster, so Guy will spend the time he has with the franchise in Noblesville.
In his three-year NBA career, Guy has averaged 3.1 points, one rebound, and 0.9 assists per game. He has shot 36.1 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
