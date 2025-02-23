Pacers Have Atrocious Record When Tyrese Haliburton Doesn't Score
The Indiana Pacers have battled themselves back after a slow start to the season and currently hold a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Indiana has solidified itself as one of the better teams in the NBA but their success come playoff time will be the true test.
Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago and they will be looking to duplicate that success this season. But one area that has been holding the team back this season is the play of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton has been very inconsistent all season long and it has hurt the Pacers on the court. In fact, his scoring is directly reflective of how successful this team can be.
Indiana is just 2-8 on the year when the star guard scores less than 10 points in a game. The stats are clear about his production levels.
"However, the stats clearly show the Pacers are better when Haliburton scores and they are much worse when he's quiet. The Pacers are 2-8 this season when Haliburton scores fewer than 10 points"
Compare that to when he goes over 20 points in a game and the Pacers hold a record of 17-2. Indiana becomes a completely different team when Haliburton is aggressive and shows dominance on the court.
Haliburton was good for the Pacers in their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, dropping 22 points in the win. After the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle highlighted his effort.
"The game at Memphis, Ty didn't take a shot, I don't even know if he took one in the first quarter," Carlisle said. "That's not our game. He's got to be aggressive. He's gotta be aggressive to run the team and to get good looks. Tonight I thought he did a very good job of doing both."
The star guard has averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Haliburton has also shot 36.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
For the Pacers to find any real success in the playoffs again this year, Haliburton is going to need to be the star that he is. His production levels will be crucial and the hope is that he can be himself when it matters the most.
