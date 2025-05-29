Pacers Have Eliminated All Knicks' Options to Make a Comeback
The Indiana Pacers are on the brink of eliminating the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. They are up 3-1 and are headed to Madison Square Garden on Thursday for Game 5.
Indiana has closed out each of their first two series in just five games, including taking care of the Cavaliers on the road in Game 5. They are looking to do the same to New York.
Even if they do lose that game, the Pacers have still eliminated any hopes the Knicks have of a comeback. They have figured out how to target the Knicks' weaknesses.
Indiana has simply been able to beat the Knicks with almost any lineup on the court. The Knicks haven't found a lineup that can stop the Pacers' offense.
That's the biggest reason why the Knicks won't be able to come back in this series. They just don't have the defensive horses to stop what Tyrese Haliburton does for this team.
Even if the Knicks can stop Haliburton's shotmaking in one game, they can't stop his playmaking. He gets his teammates easy shots almost every time down the court.
Indiana has guys who can hit shots from anywhere on the court. Of the rotation guys, only T.J. McConnell and Tony Bradley are not threats from beyond the three-point arc.
When a team has as many dangerous offensive options as the Pacers do, it's tough to beat them. At that point, you are just trying to keep up with them.
The Pacers have gotten stops when they've needed to on the defensive side of the ball as well. When Aaron Nesmith is guarding Jalen Brunson, he's not nearly as effective.
Nesmith isn't fully healthy, but his ankle should be good enough to get through this series. Taking the Knicks out on Thursday night would allow them to rest before the NBA Finals and get his ankle right.
Haliburton has a shot to add another level to his legacy by taking the Knicks out in the Garden for the second straight year. If he does that, the Pacers will be playing for the NBA title.
