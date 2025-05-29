Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Keeps Tyrese Haliburton’s Historic Game in Perspective
The Indiana Pacers won Game 4 against the Knicks on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead. They are just one win away from making the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.
Tyrese Haliburton is one of the biggest reasons why the Pacers were able to win this game. He had 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists in this game.
He also had zero turnovers, which is perhaps the most important stat of all. Despite how much he has the ball and how much he controls the offense, he didn't make a single mistake.
Rick Carlisle acknowledged how good of a game he had, but also made sure that people knew how much of a team win this was for the Pacers.
Following the game, he made sure to let everyone know the proper perspective on this game.
“I know Ty did some historic stat stuff tonight. That’s great, but. It’s tough talking about stats when it’s such a team thing right now. So, happy for him. It’ll get celebrated on all the networks, stuff like that. But in our world right now, it’s day seven of 13, and tomorrow’s day eight. And we gotta just keep our eye on the ball and keep focusing on each day.”
Carlisle has been preaching this for quite a while. He wants the team to understand that they haven't accomplished anything yet, and that they still have to win more games to fully accomplish the goals that they set for themselves.
Indiana has to keep playing this way if it wants to close out the Knicks in Game 5. Winning on the road is not going to be easy, but they did it in the second round against the Cavs.
Haliburton can continue to put up crazy stats because it's clear that no team can stop him. Even if the Pacers do make the NBA Finals, it's going to be very hard to stop him.
So far in the playoffs, Haliburton is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game.
