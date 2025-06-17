Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Injury Update Ahead of Must-Win Game 6
Tyrese Haliburton was clearly injured during the Pacers' Game 5 loss in Oklahoma City. He was reported to be dealing with a lower leg injury, and he kept grabbing his calf.
The Pacers needed Haliburton to be better than what he was because they weren't able to survive without him. Haliburton had just four points and was 0-6 from the field.
Indiana now has its back against the wall. After not trailing a series all postseason, they need to win two games to win the title and keep their season alive. They would like to have Haliburton available, as well.
Haliburton's injury status is a hot topic ahead of Game 6 back in Indiana on Thursday night. Haliburton addressed his injury and made it clear that he is going to do everything he can to keep playing.
The problem is that Haliburton was not effective when he was out there. T.J. McConnell was actually the only reason why the Pacers even had a shot to win this game in the fourth quarter.
McConnell had 18 points and probably should have been playing late in the fourth quarter. Rick Carlisle made the decision to keep an ineffective Haliburton on the floor, and it clearly hurt them.
If Haliburton is not going to have the same burst and ability to hit open shots, he can't be on the floor for very long. The Pacers need to ride with McConnell if they want to keep their season alive.
Haliburton is one of the biggest reasons why the Pacers are even in the NBA Finals. His poor finish to Game 4 and total no-show in Game 5 might be a big reason why they lose it, though.
Indiana has to come out as a desperate team in Game 6. They also need Haliburton to undergo round-the-clock treatment on his leg. They need him to be as healthy as possible for that must-win game.
So far this postseason, Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. He is shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three.
