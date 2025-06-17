Pacers' Myles Turner Has Another Serious Suitor Ahead of Free Agency
The Indiana Pacers have surprised a lot of people this season, reaching the NBA Finals. Indiana has been facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder and has shown that they truly belong among the best teams in the NBA.
But as the season starts to wind down, there are some real questions around the future of the roster. Star center Myles Turner is set to enter free agency, and while he is expected to come back, nothing is guaranteed.
Once a player enters free agency, anything is possible, and the Pacers could lose him for nothing. Indiana has been rumored to be willing to enter the luxury tax to keep him around, and after the success from this year, they absolutely should.
But it appears that the Pacers may have competition to retain the services of Turner. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Phoenix Suns have been poking around the idea of going after the big man.
“I’ve also heard that Phoenix has done some background work on Kristaps Porziņģis with Boston known to be exploring its trade options up and down the roster. Sources say you can likewise add Phoenix to the list of teams that had been hoping to elbow its way into Myles Turner's free agency this summer," Fischer said.
The Pacers will do whatever they can to keep Turner in town, but money tends to talk when it comes to free agency. If the Suns can open enough cap space to seriously get into talks, things could change instantly.
Turner has been a catalyst for the playoff run that the Pacers have been on, and he gives them a legitimate two-way center. For the season, Turner has averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game.
It remains to be seen how the free agency of Turner will play out, but Indiana will have to pay up to keep him around.
