Pacers Have Rare Injury Report Ahead of Game vs Wizards
The Indiana Pacers have had a lot of injuries they've had to deal with this season. It started early when they lost both backup centers to a torn Achilles just a couple of games into the year.
Aaron Nesmith hurt his ankle, and that cost him 35 games. Andrew Nembhard missed a month with some knee problems. Tyrese Haliburton most recently missed three straight games because of a sore back.
Throughout most of the year, the Pacers have had to deal with a myriad of injuries. Despite all of that, they are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Indiana even has a shot to catch the New York Knicks for third in the East. It's a testament to their depth that they have been able to navigate so many injuries and still be one of the best teams in the conference.
After losing a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, they play the second night of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards.
If there was any team on their schedule that they could get some rest for their guys, it would be in this game. Surprisingly, the Pacers have a clear injury report ahead of this game for one of the few times this season.
It will be one of the few times that the Pacers have their full complement of players, minus Isaiah Jackson. They might not have their guys play a lot of minutes in this game, however.
The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league, and their injury report is full of guys. In total, the Wizards have eight players who are ruled out for this game against Indiana.
That means that if things go well, the Pacers can play more bench guys and get their starters some much-needed rest at the end of this game. They shouldn't need their best guys out there for a ton of minutes in order to win this game.
The Pacers are hoping they can have more injury reports like this as the season winds down. Being healthy for the playoffs is their top priority.
Pacers Sign Former First-Round Pick Big Ahead of Postseason
