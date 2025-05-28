All Pacers

Former Pacers All-Star Fires Off Hilarious Jab at Shaquille O’Neal

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are currently leading the higher-seeded New York Knicks, 3-1, in their first Eastern Conference Finals clash since 2000.

With Indiana having stolen homecourt advantage thanks to a pair of road victories in Madison Square Garden, the Pacers are one win away from their second finals appearance ever.

More Indiana Pacers News: Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Receives Massive Update on Game 4 Availability

The last time Indiana made an NBA Finals was 2000, when a Pacers squad guided by future Hall of Famer Reggie Miller — along with one-time All-Star center Rik Smits, aging future Hall of Fame wing Chris Mullin, and forward Jalen Rose — squared off against the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant era Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. won in six games — its first of three straight titles.

Now, O'Neal and an All-Star Pacers alum (who was not on that 2000 squad) have been spotted teasing each other during the ongoing East Finals.

Jump-shooting former NBA center Brad Miller (no relation to Reggie) was on the Pacers from midway through the 2001-02 season until the 2003 offseason. He made one of his two straight All-Star berths on Indiana, while playing alongside a still-potent Miller.

Trey Kerby of The Athletic's "No Dunks" podcast captured an image from Miller's Instagram Stories featuring the 6-foot-11 big man wearing his Pacers-era jersey next to O'Neal, now a TNT broadcaster covering the series.

O'Neal is pretending to punch Miller, who wrote, "Looks like @shaq was going to miss again."

This was an allusion to an altercation between the two during Miller's first stint with the Chicago Bulls, when he was an ascendant big man and O'Neal was at that point an established superstar with Los Angeles.

O'Neal took some swings at Miller, after Miller and Charles Oakley hard-fouled the Lakers great. O'Neal did not connect on a retreating Miller, and was suspended three games for his actions.

Miller had a memorable, if brief, run in Indiana.

The 6-foot-11 Purdue product averaged 13.7 points on .514/.316/.819 shooting splits, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks across his 101 healthy regular season games with Indiana (100 starts).

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

