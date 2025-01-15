Pacers in the Mix to Land Veteran Wing From East Contender
The Indiana Pacers are one of the many teams in the Eastern Conference that are expected to make a move at the trade deadline. They are one of the many teams bunched up in the middle of the standings.
Indiana just had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers. This comes just a couple of days after they took down the Cavs in Cleveland.
Of course, the Pacers didn't have Tyrese Haliburton available for the game on Tuesday. Had he been able to play the whole game, things might have been different.
Read more: Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Updates Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status vs Cavaliers
In any case, the Pacers still need to make a move at the trade deadline to help the depth of the team. Indiana has suffered a lot of injuries this season.
Indiana has lost two centers for the season. They also have a small forward who hasn't played since November. They need more good players.
For those reasons, the Pacers have been listed as one of the favorites to land Jericho Sims from the Knicks.
Sims is not one of the premier trade targets out there. Indiana has been linked to bigger targets. Specifically, wings that can help offensively and offer some length defensively.
Jerami Grant and Cameron Johnson are two of the most popular targets that the Pacers have been linked to before the deadline. Both of them would be starters.
Adding Sims wouldn't do much for the Pacers right now. He's on the fringes of the rotation for the Knicks right now, so he wouldn't be a big addition for Indiana.
The case for adding Sims is that he would be a cheap trade target that wouldn't require a lot to send back to New York. He also adds some frontcourt depth, which they can use in case of more injuries.
More Pacers news: Pacers Recall Rookie from G League Assignment
Because the Pacers are a second-apron team, any trade they want to make is much harder. The salaries much match up perfectly.
They already made a trade for Thomas Bryant to help up at the center position, and he has played fairly well for Indiana. Any move they make at the trade deadline will likely be for an impact wing.
Sims is averaging 1.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists this season.
More Indiana Pacers news: Could Pacers Use Upcoming Schedule as Advantage to go on Playoff Push?