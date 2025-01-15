Pacers Recall Rookie from G League Assignment
The Indiana Pacers finally suffered their first loss of 2025. After taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in Cleveland, the Cavs got them back in Indy on Tuesday night.
Indiana once again didn't have the services of Tyrese Haliburton. He missed the second half of the game on Sunday with what they called hamstring tightness.
The good news is that they clarified that injury on Tuesday and reclassified it as a slightly strained groin. That means his old hamstring injury is fine, which is great news.
In any case, they didn't have him available for their game on Tuesday. Because of that, the Pacers had to recall Johnny Furphy from the G League.
Furphy has been bouncing back and forth between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. The Pacers are hoping to be able to give him more playing time in the G League now that they are mostly healthy.
Unfortunately, this injury to Haliburton may derail that plan. Furphy may have to stay with the Pacers just in case.
Furphy did get some playing time on Tuesday against the Cavaliers. He played the final minute of the game and didn't record any stats. That became the 27th game he's played in this season.
The loss to the Cavs snapped the Pacers' six-game winning streak. They currently sit sixth in the Eastern conference after splitting their two-game series with Cleveland.
Even though they're sixth right now, they sit just one game behind the Orlando Magic for fourth. They can make that jump fairly soon.
Furphy shouldn't expect to get much playing time, even if Haliburton is out. Indiana still wants him to get as much playing time in the G League as he can. That's how they want him to develop, instead of having him sit on the bench.
The Pacers don't think Haliburton's injury seems very serious, which means he shouldn't miss too much time. That's good news for both the Pacers and Furphy's development for the future.
Indiana might make a move at the trade deadline for some depth at guard just in case.
So far this season with the Pacers, Furphy is averaging 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.
