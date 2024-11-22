Pacers Injury Report: Multiple Key Wings Out for NBA Cup Bucks Game
The Indiana Pacers will be relatively shorthanded on Friday night, for a critical NBA Cup clash against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Per the NBA's most recent injury report, wings Andrew Nembhard (left patellofemoral inflammation), Aaron Nesmith (left ankle sprain) and Ben Sheppard (left oblique strain) all remain shelved. Power forward Jarace Walker, who had been questionable to play through an undivulged illness, has been upgraded and will be available, after all. Centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman of course remain on the shelf, probably for the year, with their respective Achilles tendon tears.
Two-way player Tristen Newton, who was expected to be on with Indiana's G League affiliate — the Mad Ants — is with the ailing Pacers proper.
Indiana has announced that third-year shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin and young forward Quenton Jackson will join the franchise's first five, along with All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, All-NBA power forward Pascal Siakam, and 3-and-D center Myles Turner.
On the Bucks side of the equation, All-NBA Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up despite a right patella tendinopathy.
This story will be updated...
