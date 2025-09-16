Pacers Insider Predicts Young Guard Will Level Up This Year
The Indiana Pacers are going to look different next season without Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup. The backcourt depth certainly will take a massive hit with him sidelined.
Andrew Nembhard will shift into the starting point guard role, while T.J. McConnell might be forced to play more minutes off the bench than he's used to because of that situation.
That means that the Pacers are going to need a third point guard who can step in if either of those guys gets injured or in foul trouble. One NBA pundit thinks it could be Quenton Jackson.
More news: Pacers Make Change to Home Court to Honor Reggie Miller
NBA Pundit Believes Pacers' Guard Quenton Jackson is Going to Make a Leap
While writing his season review, Wheat Hotchkiss of NBA.com believes Jackson has a shot to impress with his play this season.
"It's clear that Jackson is a valued member of the organization because the Pacers quickly signed him to another two-way contract this July. With All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton set to miss the 2025-26 season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, Jackson might be called upon more often next season. As he showed last year, he's ready for the challenge."
Jackson had to play early in the season when the Pacers were suffering a myriad of injuries. At times, he played very well. At other times, he played out of control without a lot of discipline.
With the Pacers needing to have a third guard step up, Jackson will get a ton of chances to earn playing time in training camp. He just has to make the most of those chances.
More news: Pacers News: NBA Insider Predicts Tyrese Haliburton’s Olympic Future
The Pacers Need Someone Else to Step Up at Guard
Even if Jackson isn't the guy who gets consistent minutes at the point guard spot, they need someone who can fill in. Kam Jones will also get a chance to take the third point guard spot.
Jackson needs to learn how to play a little bit more under control before he can be trusted to get regular rotational minutes. If he can do that, his effort should allow him to see the court.
Last season, Jackson averaged 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in 28 games played.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.