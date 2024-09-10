Former Pacers guard Isaiah Wong, to-be guard Keisei Tominaga score double figures in G League Fall Invitational
This past week, the 2024 G League Fall Invitational took place, and it featured some Indiana Pacers connections.
Isaiah Wong, who spent last season on a two-way contract with Indiana, and Keisei Tominaga, who is set to join the Pacers organization soon, were both participants in the event. This year's Fall Invitational featured a pair of games between a squad called G League United and KK Mega, a Serbian club that has rostered many NBA players in recent seasons.
Wong has yet to sign with a team for the coming season after spending summer league with the Phoenix Suns. Tominaga, meanwhile, has agreed to join the Pacers on an Exhibit 10 deal and spent his summer playing for Japan in the Olympics.
For a brief moment last week, the two were teammates. And G League United dominated KK Mega in both games, winning by a combined 51 points. Brodric Thomas
, who has experience with the LA Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics, was a standout performer.
In the first game, Tominaga was excellent. He went 5/7 from the field — including 3/5 from deep — on his way to 14 points. He added a few other stats as well as G League United won his minutes by 10 in a 99-81 win. Wong did not play.
In the second game, Tominaga was more pedestrian with just five points. But Wong did suit up this time, and he was great. The former Pacers guard had 14 points on 5/11 shooting, and the G League group was +21 with him on the floor. They won 99-66.
Tominaga averaged 15.1 points per game in his final collegiate season while Wong averaged 2.0 points per game with Indiana last year.
