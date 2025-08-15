Pacers' Kevin Pritchard Earns His Flowers in New League GM Power Ranking
Even with Tyrese Haliburton out with a torn Achilles and Myles Turner now in Milwaukee, the Indiana Pacers and their fan base should be confident about what lies ahead for this franchise.
In large part, the optimism is due to President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. First coming to the Pacers in 2011, the Indiana native has his fingerprints all over the reshaping of this roster and the eventual pathway towards competing for an NBA title on an annual basis.
Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports recently released a power ranking of all the GMs across the NBA. Utilizing a combination of Sabermetrics as well as a formula the site utilizes, it was determined that Pritchard — by these metrics — is considered to be the best GM in the sport.
"It isn't easy to operate out of Indiana, either. Pritchard is tasked by ownership to field a competitive team every season, and for the most part he has done that, regularly connecting in the draft (Andrew Nembhard), via trade (Pascal Siakam) and even through free agency (T.J. McConnell)," Rohrbach writes. "His work across every aspect of his job shone through this past season, when the Pacers reached Game 7 of the NBA Finals."
Rohrbach then spoke about Indiana's roundabout way in eventually acquiring the face of the franchise at this given time in Haliburton. Ultimately, that deal ended up getting the Pacers on a trajectory where they are a legitimate Finals contender (with a healthy Haliburton).
"Most impressive: Inheriting an unhappy Paul George, who wanted instead to play in Los Angeles, Pritchard managed to turn the face of the franchise into All-Stars Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, and then turned Sabonis into Tyrese Haliburton. Pritchard is perpetually spinning forward a challenger."
As Rohrbach deftly pointed out, Indiana is not a free agent destination historically speaking. The Pacers are forced to work on the fringes and rely heavily on the combination of player development and shrewd drafting.
Pritchard has more than held his own in both categories, and has even managed to re-sign one of his most important players (Siakam) after trading for him in a walk year. With Pritchard running the show, Indiana figures to be competitive for a long time.
