Baseball Team Honoring Surprise Pacers Player With His Own Theme Night
T.J. McConnell is one of the most popular players that the Indiana Pacers have had in quite a while. His style of play is something that the entire state of Indiana relates to.
McConnell is scrappy, resourceful, and relentless. His ability to create offense for himself and teammates is something that no one else in the league can duplicate.
The backup point guard is beloved in the city of Indianapolis. He's so beloved that the Indianapolis Indians, the AAA team of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is giving him his own night.
More news: Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Named Best Coach in NBA By Insider
Pacers guard T.J. McConnell gets honored by the Indianapolis Indians
On August 27th, the Indians are having T.J. McConnell night, honoring the backup point guard.
McConnell is a Pittsburgh native, so having his hometown major league team's AAA affiliate honor him his pretty cool. There will be a special theme for entertainment that has to do with him.
McConnell will also be there to sign autographs, which is something that will excite Pacers fans. He is already a fan favorite, so this is the perfect promotional night for the Indians to have.
Next season is going to be the most important full season of McConnell's career. He will be asked to play more minutes than he is used to because of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton.
Fans are going to see him play more important minutes than they are used to seeing, which might end up being a good thing for the Pacers.
More news: Pacers Star Seeking Massive Raise in Contract Extension Talks: Report
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell will get his proper thanks from fans
Following the devastating loss in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, McConnell penned a letter in The Players' Tribune. He told fans that, as much as it hurt to lose, they are still going to surprise people next year.
Fans will get their first chance to thank McConnell since the run to the Finals for everything that he was able to do. It's a cool opportunity for both McConnell and the fans who love what he was able to do.
This past season, McConnell averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He shot 51.9 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.