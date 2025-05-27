Pacers-Knicks Game 4: Experts Overwhelmingly Point to One Outcome
After notching a disappointing 106-100 Game 3 defeat at home to the New York Knicks, the Indiana Pacers saw their Eastern Conference Finals series lead sliced to 2-1.
Surprisingly, New York carved out a definitive Game 3 edge in the fourth quarter without arguably its best player, All-NBA Second Team point guard Jalen Brunson, who sat for most of the frame with five fouls. His backup, Miles McBride, contributed big two-way play in his absence.
Still, Indiana has already vanquished New York twice on its homecourt — including an insane Game 1 comeback win in overtime after being down by 14 points with 2:40 remaining in regulation.
Teams that post 2-0 advantages in NBA playoff series go on to win those series a whopping 92 percent of the time. Road teams that post 2-0 advantages virtually never lose.
In a new poll of The Athletic experts Dave Dufour, Eric Koreen, Richard Deitsch, Jon Greenberg and Steven Louis Goldstein, four out of five of those scribes predict that the Pacers will win Game 4 and take emphatic command of the series with a 3-1 edge.
Only Goldstein believes New York can beat Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a second straight bout, and even up the series at 2-2.
"Game 4 is a fascinating hinge point for a fascinating rivalry. With another win, New York can come home to an even more deafening Garden," Goldstein writes. "But if Indiana handles business at home, it will find itself in a commanding position and on the doorstep of the NBA Finals."
Regardless, thanks to New York's victory, this year's Eastern Conference Finals will at least return to Madison Square Garden — and the league's most raucous and perhaps recently malnourished fanbase — one more time.
Game 4 tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.
