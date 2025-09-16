Pacers' Rotation Outlook After Myles Turner's Free Agent Exit
The Indiana Pacers are going to look much different without Myles Turner in the middle. He has been a mainstay for the last decade, and he decided to leave this offseason for Milwaukee.
Turner won't be the only player who is gone from the lineup. Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire season after tearing his Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Heading into this season, there will be more spots open in the rotation than there have been in the last couple of years. It's a rotation that still will be formidable, though.
Figuring out the Pacers' rotation without Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton
With Turner gone, the center spot is up in the air. Right now, Isaiah Jackson has the upper hand in winning the starting center spot. Unfortunately, he's coming off a torn Achilles that he suffered early last season.
It will be a battle between Jackson and Jay Huff for the starting center minutes. James Wiseman will fight with whoever loses that battle for the backup center minutes. Tony Bradley is likely the odd man out.
Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith will still be the other starters in the frontcourt. Obi Toppin is the backup power forward again, and he might see some small-ball center minutes.
Jarace Walker will likely finally get regular rotation minutes throughout the entire season. He fell out of the rotation in the playoffs, but he played well when he was given the opportunity to see the court.
The Pacers' backcourt has more questions than the frontcourt
Andrew Nembhard slides over to the starting point guard position with Haliburton out. Bennedict Mathurin moves into the starting shooting guard position.
T.J. McConnell is still the backup point guard, but the backup shooting guard spot is still up in the air. Ben Sheppard is the incumbent, but his poor offensive outings in the playoffs opened up the door for someone else to steal those minutes.
Johnny Furphy has a chance to swoop in and take those minutes. It will be either Quenton Jackson or Kam Jones getting point guard minutes if Nembhard or McConnell gets in foul trouble.
The Pacers will still be a really good team this season. They should still make the playoffs, despite the rotational changes.
