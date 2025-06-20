Pacers News TJ McConnell's Father Crashed Post-Game Interview in Heartwarming Fashion
The Indiana Pacers are the most complete team in the NBA. They get contributions from everyone, and that's why they were able to force a Game 7 on Thursday night.
T.J. McConnell is one of the big contributors for this Pacers team. He is the most important player off the bench because of the force with which he plays.
McConnell is perhaps the favorite player for a lot of Pacers fans because of the way he plays. He plays with maximum effort every second that he is on the court. He learned that from his dad.
Following the Pacers blowing out the Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, McConnell sat down for an interview with NBA TV. His dad ended up stealing the show.
McConnell's dad talked about how proud he is of his son and all he has been able to accomplish. McConnell has been doubted his entire career, and he has proved everyone wrong.
This was certainly a cool moment right after the game. Everyone on set loved how much joy McConnell's father had for his son and his moment in Game 6.
He has a lot to be proud of. McConnell made NBA history in the Finals, becoming the first player in NBA history to record 60+ points, 25+ assists, and 15+ rebounds off the bench in the NBA Finals.
Now, the Pacers will head into Game 7 in Oklahoma City looking to win their first NBA title in franchise history. They have a chance to prove all of the doubters wrong yet again.
If the Pacers are going to pull off that upset, they are going to need McConnell to be great again. He has 30 points in his last two games off the bench, and they are going to need more of the same.
McConnell played 24 minutes in Game 6, one more than Tyrese Haliburton. With Haliburton hurt, McConnell might have a similar workload in the final game of the season.
This postseason, McConnell is averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
