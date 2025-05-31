Pacers Must Avoid Game 7 in New York for Scary Reason
The Indiana Pacers have opened the door for the New York Knicks to come back in the Eastern Conference Finals after losing Game 5.
In Madison Square Garden, among all of the celebrities sitting in the front row, the Pacers had the chance to punch their ticket into the NBA Finals.
The Knicks, however, were not ready to give in and continued to fight for a chance to force a Game 6. Now, the stage is set in Indiana for the Pacers to close out the series, this time at home with Pacers fans cheering the team on.
The Knicks are one win away from cranking up the heat on the Pacers and making the relatively young team sweat in a Game 7 environment.
According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks would be favored if there is a Game 7.
"In grabbing the victory Thursday, the Knicks put all of the pressure back on Indiana. The Pacers are expected to close this series at home. If they don’t … a Game 7 inside Madison Square Garden? Against Brunson? With that crowd? My money is on the Knicks," Edwards wrote in a story for The Athletic.
The Pacers struggled from the outset, and it was a really bad game for star Tyrese Haliburton, who struggled to get going and assert himself in the game.
It was a big stage, in MSG with a ticket to the Finals on the line, but Haliburton scored less than 10 points and only had six assists, both numbers will not get it done for Game 6 in Indiana.
Haliburton, for his part, remains confident that he will bounce back.
“Rough night for me,” Haliburton told reporters after the game.
“I got to be better (at) setting the tone, getting downhill. I feel like I didn’t do a great job of that, but I’ll watch the film. There were some different things they did defensively, but for the most part, I think their base stuff was the same.
"They picked up the pressure a little bit more and tried to apply more as the game went on. I got to be better, and I’ll be better in Game 6, but I’ll watch the film and learn from it like I always try to do.”
