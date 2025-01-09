Predicting Pacers Trade Targets Heading Into Final Month Before Deadline
The Indiana Pacers are not afraid to make big trades in the middle of the season. That was proven a year ago when the Pacers sent Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors in return for Pascal Siakam. They re-signed Siakam in the offseason to a max deal.
Now, Siakam is the leading scorer for the Pacers this season. He has shown to be their most consistent offensive player on the roster. Every night, he has been solid. It was clearly a good trade for the Pacers to make. They might be looking to make some more trades ahead of this year's deadline too.
Indiana might not be looking to make that big of a swing because of the finances involved. Still, there are some quality players available for relatively cheap prices. Jonas Valanciunas is a name they could pursue. He's averaging 12 points and eight rebounds per game for the Wizards off the bench.
Valanciunas gives the Pacers some shot-blocking off the bench. He also gives them some Myles Turner insurance if Turner decides to walk in free agency at the end of the year. He's still good enough to start if needed and would vastly improve the ability of the team to rebound.
Another player the Pacers could be targeting is Robert Williams III. Williams also gives them some shot-blocking and rebounding off the bench but is much younger. He is still just 27 years old. His issue is being healthy enough to stay on the court, which has been a major problem.
If the Pacers do want to make another big swing, Jerami Grant is someone they could target. His ability to score the ball at all three levels is enviable at the wing position. He also has length to help them fix some defensive issues. He is one of the more expensive options on the market.
Cameron Johnson would be another target that the Pacers could swing big for. He has a lot of the same qualities that Grant does, except he's younger. His fit with the roster would be a bit unclear, though, as he likely wouldn't fit at the small-forward spot.
All of these guys are targets the Pacers should consider as the deadline approaches, depending on what their goals are for this season and beyond. It's very unlikely that they sit the deadline out completely, though.
