Pacers-Cavaliers: Cleveland Reveals Injury Status for Three Stars
The Indiana Pacers are looking to continue shocking the world on Friday night, when their 2-0 series against the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers relocates to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time.
After dominating the Darius Garland-less Cavaliers in Game 1, 121-112, Indiana absolutely stole a 20-point Cleveland edge in Game 2 thanks to some clutch plays from Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton. But Cleveland wasn't just missing its All-Star point guard in Game 2 — All-Star center Evan Mobley and key bench forward De'Andre Hunter sat out, too.
Indiana went 3-1 against Cleveland in the regular season, and thanks to these playoff victories are now 5-1.
As physical therapist Dr. Evan Jeffries points out, Garland's big toe sprain generally sidelines players for multiple weeks. Of course, Garland has already been out for two weeks. Mobley's Grade 1 ankle sprain can take players one-to-two weeks to recuperate. Hunter dislocated his right (shooting hand) thumb, and would normally be out for several weeks.
Shockingly, ESPN's Shams Charania informed colleague Pat McAfee that all three were expected to at least make an effort to return for Game 3 on Friday, in a borderline must-win road contest. No team has ever returned from a 3-0 series deficit, in a best-of-seven NBA series.
"I'm expecting Darius Garland to definitely be in tonight," Charania said. "He wants to play, he wants to give it a go. He's missed, I guess it's been the last two weeks, two and a half weeks... I would expect him back."
Without Garland, newly minted Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson started Ty Jerome in Game 2. Jerome rewarded that confidence with two points on 1-of-14 shooting. Power forward Dean Wade started for Mobley, scoring three points on 1-of-4 shooting from the floor, although he did pull down 10 rebounds. Had Hunter not also been hurt, he would likely have been the sub for Mobley.
"The bigger question is Evan Mobley," Charania noted. "He was not able to put a bunch of weigh on his foot, his ankle, after he sprained it the other night. He missed their last game. But all three, to my knowledge, are aiming to go into tonight's game with the intent to warm up and play in this pivotal Game 3. At this point, I think all three will do everything they possibly can to at least make themselves available."
Now, the availability of all three stars, compromised or not, has been revealed.
Mobley, Garland and Hunter will all suit up.
