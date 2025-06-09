Pacers' Pascal Siakam Has Choice Words for Game 2 Blowout Loss
After a brutal loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam is looking to move forward and regain momentum.
The Pacers split the first two games of the series, gaining home-court advantage for the rest of the series if the team can win both home games coming up.
Many expected the Oklahoma City Thunder to capture both home games, but the Pacers managed to steal the first game after being largely dominated for the first three quarters.
Despite the team exceeding expectations overall in the first two games, Siakam was upset after the team lost Game 2, though trying to look ahead to Game 3.
“You want to win every game you play, so we are not happy with how the game went today, and that's it,” he told reporters after the game. “We've just got to turn the page, focus on Game 3. That's the biggest game of the year.”
Siakam's frustration likely comes from his performances. He shot 3-for-11 from the field, a poor outing for a relatively consistent offensive player. He also went 1-for-4 from the 3-point line, underscoring a rough shooting night.
The Pacers will need Siakam to play better in order to have a chance at winning the Finals, especially since the Thunder defense is focused on limiting Tyrese Haliburton's offense.
Haliburton is not known as a potent scorer; rather, he is always looking to make the right pass and playmake for his teammates.
When the offense swarms the Pacers' stars, he tends to defer the ball to Siakam, who typically is only defended as a second option.
The Thunder defense is good enough to guard Haliburton man-to-man for the most part, leading to fewer matchups for Siakam to take advantage of.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will need to make changes to get Siakam easier offensive looks. It won't be easy, especially since no team has been able to solve the Thunder's defensive riddle over a seven-game series.
