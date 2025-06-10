Indiana Governor Calls Pacers 'Team of Destiny' During NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers are in the midst of an NBA Finals run that has the entire city of Indianapolis in a frenzy, including Indiana Governor Mike Braun.
The Pacers pulled off an incredible upset on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, getting a 1-0 lead and home-court advantage for the series.
Indiana was a heavy underdog entering the Finals, especially given the Thunder having an incredible amount of regular-season success and being led by the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Pacers, powered by the star-level play of Tyrese Haliburton, are in the drivers seat now and it has fans believing in the team.
Governor Braun is chief among the believers.
"Basketball to Hoosiers, it's 49 other states, and then there's Indiana. It means a lot, because the Pacers have been always competitive, but never been quite in that position to win it," Braun told Fox News Digital in an interview.
"And this isn't one with authority other than they now have become a team of destiny, it seems almost. But coming back from 15 points (in Game 1), it's underdog status.
"I've always loved it when I was in sports and even as a politician, and there's something about it. When it works out, it's even sweeter.
"So that spotlight's going on Indiana, the same spotlight on Oklahoma, two states that are not in the national limelight. Of course, we are now, and I'm savoring every minute of it… It's been a fun time to be governor of Indiana, let's put it that way."
According to Fox News, Braun played with Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird in high school. He believes that Indiana is the capital of basketball.
"Well, I think that that would go back to if you watched the movie ‘Hoosiers,’ that would tell you every reason for (why Indiana is the basketball state)," Braun told Fox News.
"We've got so much history of that, and the proof is in the pudding."
