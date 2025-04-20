Pacers' Pascal Siakam Ignores Question on Damian Lillard Incident
Despite being sidelined with a right calf deep vein thrombosis, nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard managed to get into a war of words with two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton and three-time All-Star Indiana power forward Pascal Siakam.
During the fourth quarter of an eventual 117-98 Pacers blowout Game 1 win of their ongoing first round playoff series, Lillard approached the two stars from the sidelines and eventually had to be dinged for a technical foul — as did Siakam.
Speaking with gathered reporters after the contest, Siakam refused to get into the details of what exactly was said, per Indianapolis' WISH-TV.
"I don't have anything to say about that," Siakam responded to a question about the fracas. "It's just a lot of talking. At the end of the day, I just want to hoop."
Nevertheless, Siakam did go on to elaborate with regards to why he didn't want to talk about the confrontation.
"I want to play ball," Siakam insisted. And obviously, we know it's the playoffs and it's extra [intense], and all of that, but I'm focused on the game. I want us to continue to do the things that we're doing and try to go out there and win games and do it the hard way, together. And to be honest, that's what I'm focused on. All the other stuff, it's not my focus."
All that talking yielded technical foul calls against both Siakam and Lillard. Lillard being assessed for a tech was pretty impressive, considering that he was out.
Despite nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo notching a 36-point, 12-rebound double-double, Siakam was arguably the most impactful player on the hardwood. He scored a team-leading 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field (3-of-5 shooting from distance) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out two dimes, swiped a steal, and blocked a shot in 32:54 of action.
Siakam's defense, especially his ability to isolate Antetokounmpo from passing effectively to his teammates, helped the Pacers limit the Bucks' attack.
Milwaukee struggled against Indiana's 3-point defense all afternoon.
Although the Bucks had connected on an NBA-most 38.7 percent for its 3-point attempts for the 2025-26 regular season, Milwaukee was limited to a brutal 2-of-16 shooting line from deep in the contest's first half, and a 9-of-37 line from distance overall.
