Pacers News: Latest Odds Strongly Favor Thunder Over Indiana in Game 7
The Indiana Pacers are a massive underdog heading into Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After looking down for the count following a brutal Game 5 loss, the Pacers rallied at home and won Game 6.
The victory wasn't just any win — it was an outright demolition by Indiana from the first whistle to the last one.
Heading into the game, star Tyrese Haliburton was doubtful to play due to a serious calf injury, and many NBA experts wondered if the Pacers had the fight to pull off the win.
As it turns out, the Pacers had more than enough to put away the Thunder in Game 6. Now, there is all to play for in Oklahoma City on Sunday.
According to Polymarket, a gambling hub, the Thunder have a 75% chance of winning the NBA title, while the Pacers have only a 25% chance.
The likeliest outcome is the Thunder winning by at least 11 points, which Polymarket has at 35%.
The Pacers are no strangers to being the underdog. They were counted out against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks on the road to the finals.
Indiana entered the finals as underdogs, but the team has kept fighting and is a solid 48 minutes away from total glory.
The Thunder are an incredible team that defends at a high level and can go on dangerous runs, but the same goes for the Pacers.
Led by Haliburton, the Pacers' offense is one of the deadliest units in basketball. They can make shots at a high level and play with an overwhelming amount of energy.
Game 7 is going to be a high-stakes drama, and forward Pascal Siakam is projecting a full-fledged effort from Indiana.
"I think it's just about who wants it more, like just playing hard, and leaving it all out there on the floor and living with the results," Siakam told reporters in the lead-up.
"... It's one game for everything. I think at that point, it's just about hard play and, again, sacrificing everything."
The Pacers have one last chance to prove the doubters wrong once and for all.
