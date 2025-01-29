Pacers News: Reggie Miller Lands Analyst Role With NBC
No one with the Indiana Pacers is more revered than Reggie Miller. He was the player who helped save professional basketball in the state of Indiana.
When he was drafted back in 1987, the Pacers were not a very popular team. He almost single-handedly changed that with his play.
Miller ended up playing all of his 18 NBA seasons in Indiana. He took them to their only NBA Finals appearance in team history back in 2000 and retired as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.
Since retiring from the Pacers in 2005, he has been a broadcaster for TNT. He has been the lead analyst for Turner for the last decade-plus.
Read more: Pacers Star Guard Lands On Injury Report Prior to Pistons Matchup
Miller has been one of the voices of the NBA for 20 years now. He has spent his entire time as a broadcaster with Turner Sports.
TNT will not be broadcasting NBA games after this season. The rights to NBA games will be split between ESPN/ABC, Amazon, and NBC.
Because of that, Miller is in need of a new job. He will be broadcasting games for someone other than TNT for the first time in 20 years.
Miller has signed a deal with NBC to be one of their lead analysts. Instead of calling games with Kevin Harlan, he will be calling them with Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle.
Miller has been one of the best voices in the league for quite a while, and this deal makes sure that he will continue to do that. Perhaps he will get to call more Pacers games once the networks change.
More Pacers news: Massive Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land $25M Defensive Guard
This is the final season that Miller will be calling games for TNT. The Eastern Conference Finals are on TNT this year, so the Pacers are hoping that Miller will get to call those games this year.
Last season, Miller called one game for ESPN while the Pacers played the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. He loves calling Pacers games, and fans love when he's back in Indiana calling them.
Miller averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds, and three assists in his illustrious career with the Pacers.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Star Guard Lands On Injury Report Prior to Pistons Matchup
Kyle Kuzma Growing 'Impatient' With Wizards is Good News for Pacers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.