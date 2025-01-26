Kyle Kuzma Growing 'Impatient' With Wizards is Good News for Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have been viewed as a team that could be in the market for a wing. They could package a couple of their current wing in order to get one they really like.
Aaron Nesmith coming back to the lineup healthy makes it more likely that the Pacers could move one of their three wings in order to get another starting wing that is an upgrade.
Nesmith and Jarace Walker are the two players who are most likely to be moved in that scenario. Bennedict Mathurin has played so well that he could make those guys trade pieces.
There is always a chance that Indiana decides to stand pat and not make a move. If they don't one wing in the East could be a target for them.
That target is Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma is someone who is a player who could be on the move. He's looking for a bigger role on a winning team.
Kuzma is apparently growing impatient with what the Wizards are doing right now.
Kuzma is ready to move on to another team. He is someone that can score when he's not injured. Kuzma had to deal with some injuries this season.
Of course, there are other teams that could be more interested in Kuzma than the Pacers. If they are going to make a move for a wing who can start, they would likely get someone who is a little better defensively than Kuzma is.
The Pacers have been linked to a couple of other wings as well. They could still make a move for Cameron Johnson or Jerami Grant, depending on what the price would be.
Indiana has less than two weeks to decide what they are going to do at the trade deadline. They don't have to make a move, either.
With how well the Pacers have been playing, they could just go with the guys they have right now. They are 8-2 in their last ten games.
The Pacers are more likely to keep everyone together than to make a big move, but Kevin Pritchard has been known to make big moves.
Kuzma is averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists so far this season.
