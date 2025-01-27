Massive Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land $25M Defensive Guard
The Indiana Pacers are in a position to make a big trade if they want to. They could also make a smaller deal in order to save some money. This trade proposal does the best of both worlds by getting a young defensive menace. After looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, here is the idea:
Indiana Pacers receive: Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks receive: Jarace Walker and a 2026 first-round draft pick
This trade would really help the Pacers on the defensive side of the ball. It pairs one of the best young defensive players in the game with Tyrese Haliburton, who needs all of the defensive help he can get.
Daniels has been a fiend, averaging an incredible 3.1 steals per game. That is by far the most in the NBA. He is a great player to pair with an elite offensive player in Haliburton.
If this trade would happen, Andrew Nembard would move to the bench and would be one of the main sources of offense for that unit. The defense would be much better as well.
Atlanta would get another really good young player in Jarace Walker, who has his own defensive strengths. His ability to get steals and deflections has been impressive this year.
With Aaron Nesmith back in the lineup, there just isn't space for Walker to be consistently in the rotation. He would play in Atlanta and would likely be able to flourish offensively.
Adding the first-round pick would be really solid for the Hawks. They are a team that is a little bit stuck in the middle, so that pick would help them try to land a superstar to pair with Trae Young.
While this deal is great for the Pacers, it's unlikely that the Hawks would be willing to give up on a young guard after just trading for him in the offseason, even if a first-round pick is involved.
Indiana would possibly have to add a second-round pick or maybe another player for this to work.
Daniels is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists so far this season.
