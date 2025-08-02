Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton Buzzer Beater Finals Ball Sells for Surprising Price
Tyrese Haliburton established himself as one of the most clutch shooters in the modern NBA during the 2025 NBA playoffs. He made several insane shots to help the Indiana Pacers win games.
Haliburton hit game-winning or game-tying shots in every single playoff series the Pacers played in this year. Quite frankly, it was a performance in the clutch that the NBA has never seen before.
None of the game-winning shots that Haliburton hit meant more than the one he hit in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He hit that one to take Game 1 in Oklahoma City.
Haliburton beat the Thunder with a game-winning two-point shot in Game 1, and that was the only time Indiana had the lead in that entire game. Now, that ball that he used has been sold at auction.
The ball that he used to hit that shot sold for $12,700 at auction. That's a steep price to pay for a basketball, but it's also a historic ball that Pacers fans will always love.
Haliburton will not play at all next season due to the torn Achilles that he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but he will be coming back with a vengeance in 2026-27.
The Pacers have never had a game-winning shot in the NBA Finals before Haliburton hit that shot. It was a shot that showed that Indiana was a true threat to win the title, even though they fell just short.
Indiana certainly wishes that the game-winner by Haliburton would have been played on highlight reels forever, because that would have meant that they won the title.
Instead, it will be a moment that only Pacers fans will remember five years from now. Had the Pacers been able to close out Game 4, it might have been an iconic shot that lived on for decades.
That ball that was auctioned off will be a relic that a collector displays, one that only he knows the significance of. It's a shame that's how that shot will be remembered.
Haliburton is determined to make sure that isn't the only clutch shot he hits in the NBA Finals.
