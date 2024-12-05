Pacers Not Interested in Trading Guards, Have Pushed Back on Trade Offers: Report
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the biggest disappointments around the entire NBA to start the new season. After the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana was expected to take that next step forward in terms of contention.
However, they have seemed to go in the complete opposite direction. The Pacers currently hold a record of 9-14 for the year and have now lost four straight games.
It's been troubling to watch and it feels like the Pacers don't have an answer to what has been happening. Indiana has seen inconsistency from game to game and it's led to problems on the court.
The team has dealt with some injuries this season, creating rotation issues on the court.
It has led them to look around the NBA at the trade market for help. Indiana needs to add something in the frontcourt to help them address some real issues.
However, if they want to make a deal, teams will enter negotiations with the understanding that a few guards may be off-limits. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pacers have resisted trading guards TJ McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin despite interest from around the NBA.
"Guards TJ McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin have drawn significant interest from teams around the league during their time with Indiana, but the Pacers have resisted overtures for both players. McConnell is viewed as a productive backup and veteran leader, while Mathurin is touted as a rising young talent with All-Star potential."
Both players have become staples of this Indiana rotation so it makes sense why the team doesn't want to move them. However, if the right deal comes along, the Pacers should look to pull the trigger on moving either of the two backcourt figures.
McConnell has become known around the league as a role player who does the little things. His defensive effort stands out as well, making him very valuable to any potential contending team.
Mathurin is a possible star in the making so the Pacers likely would need to be blown away with a deal to move him. The guard is still only 22 years old, giving Indiana a real chance to see how he continues to develop moving forward.
More Pacers: Pacers’ Receive Mixed Reviews In Latest NBA Power Rankings
Asking Price For Pacers Potential Trade Target Reportedly Low