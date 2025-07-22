Pacers Notes: Ex-Pacer Signs in West, GM High on Young Guard, Victor Oladipo Reunion Incoming?
Former Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott is set to spend his 12th NBA season with the Sacramento Kings after signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.
McDermott played for the Pacers from 2018-19 to 2020-21, and then again at the back half of the 2023-24 season. He spent all of last season with the Kings, and will spent another season in Sac Town.
Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan revealed he has high hopes for young guard Johnny Furphy after a strong NBA Summer League performance. He averaged 11.3 points in three appearances, and will likely have a bigger role on the team than he did last season with Tyrese Haliburton out.
Victor Oladipo is taking steps towards an NBA return, but Elie Deglaoui of 8points9seconds believes a reunion with the Pacers is "questionable".
"From Indiana's perspective, not only are they in a gap year (making a reunion with Oladipo a bit questionable), but they don't necessarily have a need for him," said Deglaoui. "He can provide scoring and did briefly play under Rick Carlisle, but signing him still wouldn't make much sense for the Pacers. Instead, they should focus more on their younger players like Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin, who could both be in for a breakout season next year."
