Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Rumors, Trade Prediction For $70M Guard, More
Coming off of two games in Paris, France, the Indiana Pacers find themselves at the center of more Myles Turner rumors. With teams like the Los Angeles Lakers in urgent need of another big, it is worth looking into what kind of assets the Pacers can gain.
Another name being thrown into the trade mix is Obi Toppin. While Indiana sits at 24-20, another piece is necessary to launch them into legitimate title contenders.
Jarace Walker is someone that has been getting attention in the rumor mill as well. Walker is having an up year from the 2023-24 campaign averaging 6.3 points, 1 steal, and 3.3 rebounds on 16.8 minutes per game.
Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards is publicly impatient with his squad while they continue their six-win season. Kuzma is currently averaging 14.6 points per game this season on 42.3% shooting.
Here are some stories regarding the Indiana Pacers to help get you all caught up.
