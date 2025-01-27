Pacers Could Trade Myles Turner For $17M Forward and Multiple Draft Picks
The Indiana Pacers could be one of the more active teams as we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
While Indiana would love to bolster their frontcourt alongside their long-time veteran center, Myles Turner, this trade proposal sees Indiana part ways with him, being shipped to Los Angeles.
This trade proposal by Vishwesha Kumar of Fadeaway World sends Turner to the Lakers in exchange for two solid role players and two picks, one of which is a first-round pick.
Los Angeles Laker recieve: Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers recieve: Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood, 2029 First-Round pick (Top 10 protected), 2025 Second-Round pick
"This trade idea offers a win-win scenario for both sides. The Lakers land the versatile and impactful center they’ve been searching for, while the Pacers gain a valuable draft pick, solid role players, and roster flexibility."
Turner is set to be a free agent this summer, and it is likely that he walks.
This trade scenario sees the Pacers move Turner before he decides to walk on his own. In return, the Pacers get some solid pieces and, more importantly, two picks.
According to Jovan Buha, Lakers beat writer for The Athletic, Turner will want $30-plus million, and it is unclear if Indiana is willing to give him that money.
Turner is one of the better stretch fives and rim protectors in the league in the past 10 years. While his scoring numbers are down this season, he is still recording solid numbers, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game on the year while shooting a career-high 39.3 percent from deep.
There have been rumors in the past that the Pacers are open to trading Turner, and with him set to be an unrestricted free agent, now is as good a time as any to do it.
The Pacers are playing good basketball at the moment, and it wouldn't be smart to mess with that; however, Indiana needs to think of its future, as Turner is likely not a part of it.
Indiana wants to contend this season, but with a young team on their side, it may be best to get even younger and get something in return for their former first-round pick.
